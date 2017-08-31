Entertainment Roundup: Ycee again accuses Sony Music’s Michael Ugwu of “sitting on his EP”; Small Doctor to sue those who leaked his nude video | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this morning.

Sony Music’s Michael Ugwu addresses Ycee’s Twitter accusations

Then Ycee puts him on blast over again!

The ‘Jagaban’ singer is taking no prisoners in his mission to put Sony Music West Africa on the spot for how they must have failed him.

Yesterday, we told you of how he took to Twitter to accuse the company with which he signed a distribution deal in 2016, of “milking” artistes and “reaping completely of his hardwork and sweat”. His attack was targeted at the person of Michael Ugwu, the label’s General Manager.

Ugwu shared a few tweets on Wednesday in defence of himself and the contract signed with Ycee and artistes in general.

But Ycee had a response for each tweet, reiterating his grievances.

Kechi Okwuchi wows judges AGAIN on America’s Got Talent

For the third time, Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi got the judges on America’s Got Talent on their feet.

At the Quarterfinals, Okwuchi gave an incredible, awe-inspiring rendition of Katy Perry’s “By the Grace of God” and gave all four judges goosebumps.

Okwuchi later shared an Instagram message thanking everyone who’s supported her and calling for votes. She wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭😭I’m so emotional. You guys…this was an incredible experience. I am BEYOND grateful to God that I even made it this far. Tonight was incredible😭🙌🏽🙏🏼 Anyway VOTING ENDS AT 4/6am central so please!! If I’m your @agtlive choice GET ON IT QUICK!! I would be so honored if you voted for me tonight! Call the number, go to NBC.com or download the app!❤️❤️❤️”

Watch her performance here:

Small Doctor to take “legal actions” against nude video culprit

Smalldoctor goes completely naked on snapchat, strokes his genital. pic.twitter.com/ukinlMKyYo — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 24, 2017

Remember this Snapchat video that got the internet talking about Small Doctor’s little hand job last week?

As he continues to sell the story that the video only became public because his Snapchat got hacked, the ‘Penalty’ singer has now decided to sue the “culprit” involved.

In an interview with Hip TV, Small Doctor said his management is working on taking a legal action the individual who hacked his Snapchat and leaked that video to the public.

"I'M TAKING LEGAL ACTION"- @iam_smalldoctor SPEAKS ON LEAKED VIDEO A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Are you ready for DJ Spinall’s Dreams?

The superstar DJ is set to release his third album and he’s calling it Dreams.

In a series of Instagram posts, DJ Spinall announced the album’s pre-order date and release date as September 15 and October 8 respectively.

Tracks like Calm Down featuring Mr Eazi and Olowo featuring Davido and Wande Coal are expected to appear on Dreams.

The Dreams album follows his 2016 album, TEN and 2015’s My Story and it will make for his third project in three years.

#DreamsTheAlbum 🌺🌺🌺 … Sept. 15th Pre-order & on October 8th , #Dreams will be available world wide by God's grace 🙏🏾 A post shared by DJ SPINALL ® (@djspinall) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Meanwhile, Wizkid should have dropped his single with Future yesterday but he slept past “drop time” so wait on it today…

Your Starboy plays too much, guys!