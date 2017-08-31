Police invite Senator Misau over allegations, retirement verification

The Police Service Commission said it has invited Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, over allegations of corruption in promoting police officers.

Misau was also invited to appear before the panel with the original copy of his letter of retirement from the force for authentication.

The Senator had alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris collected N120bn annually as payment for special security services rendered by the police to corporate organisations and Very Important Personalities.

The police in return described him as a deserter who did not retire properly.

Misau is expected to appear before the Police Service Commission Panel on September 6, 2017 at 11am, according to a statement on Wednesday by the commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The commission in its letter signed by the Chairman of the Special Panel, Justice Olufunlola Adekeye, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, stated that “the immediate issue for investigation is the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement supposed to have emanated from the Police Service Commission in connection with this (Misau’s) retirement.”

The letter read, “The Police Service Commission, the only organ saddled with the statutory responsibility of issuing letters of retirement to all police officers except the IG, has a vital role to play in determining the authenticity of this letter.”