Bernie Sanders jibes at Trump in #HurricaneHarvey message

Former Democrats Presidential primary candidate, Bernie Sanders dropped a subliminal message at President Donald Trump following the current Hurricane disaster plaguing Houston, Texas and invading close County towns.

The Senator, who expressed his deep concern through his Twitter page enjoined all Americans to support the Texans and warned the general populace including an indirectly dig at the incumbent administration who bowed out of the Paris climate change in order to avoid a repetition of same.

His tweet reads, “Our job today: make sure lives are saved in Houston. Our job tomorrow: understand the role that climate change has played in this tragedy”.

