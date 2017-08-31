Texans unite to confront #HurricaneHarvey disaster and rescue victims

The devastating Hurricane Harvey which is currently ravaging the vast Texas community will surely go down in history as a moment to remember. With several people trapped and thousands chased from their respective houses, Harvey is surely a disaster not to celebrate about.

The tropical storm has gradually turned into a moment of unity, openness, and admittance of needing help. People have unusually come together to confront a common enemy. Neighbours running to each others rescue, strangers helping one another, government showing great responsibility and neighbouring states offering sympathy – Harvey has really exposed the real content of humanity.

The aforementioned was affirmed in the rescue of an elderly man who was trapped by the rising floodwater yesterday by passersby who risked their lives to form a human chain.

An eyewitness driving through the non-flooded part of the area said, “It just shows how we Texas people can come together as one, and we will pull through this as one”.

Spotting the man trapped in the gradually submerging car, some of the passers-by formed a human chain into the rushing water, while others then climbed on top of the vehicle, pulled the door open and thus scuffled the man out of the car and unto the dry land, where he was taken for a medical check-in.

“The people had no rope to get him out, so they made a chain holding each other,” Mata revealed.

She added, “They held on till they got him safe. There was a cop nearby who took him to get checked out as he was so cold.”