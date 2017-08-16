‘European Union is just another name for 4th Reich!’ – Expert

by Adedotun Michael

A political discussion show which hosted a panel of experts to discuss the current political climate in Poland as insinuated that, “instability in the nation was caused by the European Union’s goal to deprive Europe of its independence”.

Krzysztof Karoń, a Polish publicist and one of the panelists accused the EU of writing its “communist agenda” into its own laws.

He said, “In March this year the European Commission signed its white paper, which was dubbed the Rome Declaration.

“The only binding manifesto of the EU became the communist manifesto from 1941”.

Karoń stressed further, “It is written in the programme that ‘the first goal is to erase borders dividing Europe into sovereign states’ and that ‘every single undertaking must be verified under this first point'”, an action he underlined as the root of all political problems prevailing in the continent.

Another panelist, Stanisław Michalkiewicz, a lawyer and political commentator, who followed suit in Karoń sentiments accused the EU of being a “Fourth Reich”.

Stanislaw said, “I think that we should be wary of the danger that we will fail to see the wood for the trees”.

He also said, “It is written in the programme that ‘the first goal is to erase borders dividing Europe into sovereign states’ and that ‘every single undertaking must be verified under this first point’”.

“There is a communist revolution which indeed is in full advance right now, and not just from March, but for a long time now.”

He was of the opinion that, “With the use of European institutions it heads towards the dissolution of countries and nations, but even when that happens, someone will have to steer the European Union.”

Mr Michalkiewicz however went on to state his belief of the need for Germany to take over leadership as the EU’s “political director”.