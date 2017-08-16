Trump blasts Amazon over damage to taxpayers

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump who touched down at New York City yesterday for military purchases and trade deals and since called the shots from his Trump Tower has thrown a dig at one of the world’s largest online retail outfit.

President Trump through his personal Twitter handle – @realDonaldTrump this afternoon blasted Amazon for doing a great disservice to its tax-paying customers.

The President wrote, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

As we ponder on what could have prompted the President to say such things of a world renowned and highly patronized organization, details with respect to this are sure to erupt in the following hours and days.