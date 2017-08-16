Trump blasts Amazon over damage to taxpayers

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SEPTEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump who touched down at New York City yesterday for military purchases and trade deals and since called the shots from his Trump Tower has thrown a dig at one of the world’s largest online retail outfit.

President Trump through his personal Twitter handle – @realDonaldTrump this afternoon blasted Amazon for doing a great disservice to its tax-paying customers.

The President wrote, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”

As we ponder on what could have prompted the President to say such things of a world renowned and highly patronized organization, details with respect to this are sure to erupt in the following hours and days.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Trump lauds Kim Jong-Un’s decision to hold off attack on Guam

Trump supporters similar to rape accomplices – Moore

Trump’s immigration reforms to yield $1 trillion by 2027