Trump lauds Kim Jong-Un’s decision to hold off attack on Guam

by Adedotun Michael

The tension sparked by heating threats from both the White House and Pyongyang appears to have coole down as the provocative comments are being replaced by a rather calm and careful approach.

The recent resolve of North Kore and the latest tweet from President Trump is confirmation of this assertion. Mr Trump through his twitter handle commended Kim Jong Un for his renewed approach on the polity.

The President wrote, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Kim Jong Un told his military officers yesterday that he would wait on the actions of the US before making any decisions.

The fierce leader had said while inspecting military preparation, “The US should make the right choice in order to defuse the tensions and prevent the dangerous military conflict on the Korean peninsula”.