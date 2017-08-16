Osinbajo assigns portfolio to two new ministers

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has assigned portfolios to two new ministers.

The two ministers; Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) were inaugurated 22 days ago.

Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, announced the development on his Twitter handle.

Ocheni was named Minister of State, Labour and Employment; while Hassan was named Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

“There are now two ministers of state in Power, Works and Housing ministries,” Akande said.