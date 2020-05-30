Everything we have gathered from the ‘Tife and Sansa rape allegation’

Nigeria Twitter is currently exploding with an update on the Tife and Sansa ‘rape allegation’ as more and more evidence of has sufficed on the Internet. In an earlier deep dive about the Twitter couple, Sansa and Tife had drawn the attention of many who are interested in their relationship as she accused him of rape and how their relationship crashed.

On Twitter, the couple who has dissolved their relationship are now trending as it appears that echoes from the past has caught up with them.

Following a screenshot of their conversation and inline with Sansa’s rape allegation against Tife, many have taken sides as to who is right and who is wrong in the case.

Earlier, Tife shared the conversation he had with Sansa after she accused him of raping her, from the chat, Tife had at some point told him that she was in pains and while she expressed that she wanted him to stop, she let him continue because she felt the need to, owing to the fact that he was her boyfriend and it was his birthday.

Following their break-up, Sansa tagged Tife a rapist and it is with this allegation that Tife was moved to share the conversation they had after the sex as he tagged her a manipulative person. However, in cases like this, there would be those who would agree with Tife that he was being manipulated by Sansa and those who would agree with Sansa that she is a victim of rape.

https://twitter.com/Barr_Vicks/status/1266671737363628032?s=20

 

For those on Tife’s side, they are saying that for the fact that Sansa was not very expressive of what she wanted and for the fact that she had said in their conversation that she let him have his way because she was his boyfriend and felt that he needed to finish off, then Tife didn’t rape her.

And to those on Sansa’s side, they are tagging Tife a rapist because they are of the opinion that he should have stopped when she initially told him to stop.

However, the case had gone cold and everyone had forgotten about it before Tife brought it up again by sharing a screenshot of their conversation, which made some Twitter users question the authenticity of the story, to these, Tife and Sansa just want to trend again as they hinted that the once Twitter sweethearts love the attention and just want to stay relevant on Twitter.

