Everything we have gathered from the ‘Tife and Sansa rape allegation’

Nigeria Twitter is currently exploding with an update on the Tife and Sansa ‘rape allegation’ as more and more evidence of has sufficed on the Internet. In an earlier deep dive about the Twitter couple, Sansa and Tife had drawn the attention of many who are interested in their relationship as she accused him of rape and how their relationship crashed.

On Twitter, the couple who has dissolved their relationship are now trending as it appears that echoes from the past has caught up with them.

Following a screenshot of their conversation and inline with Sansa’s rape allegation against Tife, many have taken sides as to who is right and who is wrong in the case.

There’s no greater shock than seeing your reputation go down the drain in 4 letters. I’ve always been a very strong person but nothing can prepare you for this kind of trauma I promise. I got insulted, my parents got dragged, my family got ridiculed and my friends probably got — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) May 30, 2020

If this Chat doesn’t seem Manipulative to you then that’s okay but you cannot claim that I raped you because you were sore during Sex. How will you feel if your brother or Son is accused of being a Rapist because the girl he was having Consensual Sex with became Sore? pic.twitter.com/mRytYhpMN7 — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) May 30, 2020

Earlier, Tife shared the conversation he had with Sansa after she accused him of raping her, from the chat, Tife had at some point told him that she was in pains and while she expressed that she wanted him to stop, she let him continue because she felt the need to, owing to the fact that he was her boyfriend and it was his birthday.

Following their break-up, Sansa tagged Tife a rapist and it is with this allegation that Tife was moved to share the conversation they had after the sex as he tagged her a manipulative person. However, in cases like this, there would be those who would agree with Tife that he was being manipulated by Sansa and those who would agree with Sansa that she is a victim of rape.

After taking time to get calm & deal with the blow of being accused of rape, that Tife guy went on to incriminate himself in a bid to vindicate himself. If that inadvertently-damning thread was the result of weeks of thought, I wonder how bad it would be if he wasn't thinking. — Zi (@Ziziian) May 30, 2020

Dear Lord may I not be in a relationship with someone who doesn't talk during sex. So that when she eventually doesn't talk I will know something is really wrong it's not just her usual boring attitude Boring females pic.twitter.com/IHadBZeuul — Ace: Skinny (@Mosace1) May 30, 2020

Sansa and Tife Break up. No be #TheMATTER be that sef #TheMATTER be say Sansa say Tife Rape am, Tife Apologize but delete him apology. Later Tife say he no rape Sansa say na she con mit him for Warri. If na Tife dey lie if na Sansa we go know. Na untop #TheMATTER we still dey sha — Oluwafunmilayo Adebukola 😘 (@OdebamowoF) May 30, 2020

On this Sansa and tife saga the conclusion remains IF YOU ARE A RAPIST GOD WILL PUNISH YOU!!! IF YOU ARE A RAPE APOLOGISTS GOD WILL PUNISH YOU!! IF YOU ACCUSE PEOPLE OF RAPE GOD WILL PUNISH YOU!!! IF YOU BELIEVE RAPE ACCUSATIONS WITHOUT EVIDENCE GOD WILL PUNISH YOU TOO 🙏 — STAN (@OBaStann) May 30, 2020

For those on Tife’s side, they are saying that for the fact that Sansa was not very expressive of what she wanted and for the fact that she had said in their conversation that she let him have his way because she was his boyfriend and felt that he needed to finish off, then Tife didn’t rape her.

And to those on Sansa’s side, they are tagging Tife a rapist because they are of the opinion that he should have stopped when she initially told him to stop.

Like seriously who is directing this sansa and tife movie Rape in Warri? We take God beg you stop pic.twitter.com/1ir0X6tCPo — khvttvb (@el_kvpitvn) May 30, 2020

Reading this thread and I'm disappointed how girls throw the "RAPE" word around. Tife messed up by apologizing but I can tell you that this man didnt rape or had no intentions to rape anyone. That Sansa girl manipulated the whole story. The lengths girls go after break up sha https://t.co/aPDuB2GX2P — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) May 30, 2020

However, the case had gone cold and everyone had forgotten about it before Tife brought it up again by sharing a screenshot of their conversation, which made some Twitter users question the authenticity of the story, to these, Tife and Sansa just want to trend again as they hinted that the once Twitter sweethearts love the attention and just want to stay relevant on Twitter.