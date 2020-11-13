Explaining #ABT, Love for OBO, Bald Mbah jokes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Lol… Look at Trump!
2.
This is the tweet.
3.
E get why…
4.
It’s the audacity for us…
5.
SMH…
6.
We can’t all be mad at the same time.
7.
Lol
8.
Mad o!
9.
Wahala for who dey look for kidney o
10.
This is not funny!
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply