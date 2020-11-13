Explaining #ABT, Love for OBO, Bald Mbah jokes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Goodluck Jonathan actually picked his phone and called Buhari and congratulated him in 2015



STILL UNBELIEVABLE 😢 — Big Uncle 🔴🕊️ (@Usmanashafe) November 13, 2020

Lol… Look at Trump!

2.

Davido was "made in Lagos" and he's "Twice as tall" when compared to your favorite.#ABT_THEALBUM — E L O N E L (@iam_elonel) November 13, 2020

This is the tweet.

3.

The Mbah jokes are so forced, rest pls — Lilith♡ (@faitheeponyg) November 13, 2020

E get why…

4.

It’s the audacity for us…

5.

Wahala for who no like OBO

If you like interpret it wrongly — JOSHUA🌟 (@ItzAJoshua) November 12, 2020

SMH…

6.

We can’t all be mad at the same time.

7.

When my crush tells me about his crush on my best friend.



Me: https://t.co/cM9MppPhmW — TANIMOLA (@Mikegrinjr1) November 13, 2020

Lol

8.

JOWO biko FEM, I got SOMETHING FISHY from a HOLY GROUND close to the HEAVENS it's VERY SPECIAL I got it ON MY WAY to SUNLIGHT it was SO CRAZY and FADE just like a BIRTHDAY CAKE I bought on a SHOPPING SPREE, I GOT A FRIEND her name is TANANA LA LA from MEBE, she is THE BEST#ABT pic.twitter.com/0LNhnJ287o — BornofLagos🇳🇬 (@Iam_AkogJnr) November 13, 2020

Mad o!

9.

Two missed calls is ok, unless the person you are calling is with your kidney… — Iffy (@Udedibia) November 13, 2020

Wahala for who dey look for kidney o

10.

Karma says

When somebody is not right for you, God will continuously use them to hurt you.

Until you are strong enough to let them go 💯 — adada😎 (@AymAbdulrahman) November 13, 2020

This is not funny!