A Better Time: Is Davido currently the biggest artiste in Nigeria? | #TheYNaijaCover

On Thursday night, Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido dropped his highly anticipated album; ‘A better time’.

This is a notable feat for a few reasons. Not only is this body of work coming barely a year after Davido released his widely praised album ‘A good time’, but this would also be the fourth album from a huge star in the Nigerian music space released in the space of four months.

Although ‘A good time’ is marketed as a sort of sequel to the prior album, it still spurs surprise as it took Davido seven years before he dropped the follow up to his sophomore album; ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Three other top musicians in the industry, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Olamide, also dropped banging new albums this year; stirring the ever steaming pot of ‘Who is the best and biggest Nigerian artiste in Nigeria?’. While this is a question that we may never see answered, these albums have shone to be spectacular pieces in their own rights.

It is still quite a rare occasion to have new releases by these artists in the same time period. A reason why this might have taken place is the precarious position the world had been placed in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled concerts and shows, which also means major sources of incomes, had to be cancelled. Album releases had to become the go-to avenue to make money this year. The lockdown situations also resulted in free time on artiste’s hands to think and create.

We are, however, quite thankful to be blessed with these new releases as it serves as a source of succour in these trying times.