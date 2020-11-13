A Better Time: Is Davido currently the biggest artiste in Nigeria? | #TheYNaijaCover

On Thursday night, Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido dropped his highly anticipated album; ‘A better time’.

This is a notable feat for a few reasons. Not only is this body of work coming barely a year after Davido released his widely praised album ‘A good time’, but this would also be the fourth album from a huge star in the Nigerian music space released in the space of four months.

Although ‘A good time’ is marketed as a sort of sequel to the prior album, it still spurs surprise as it took Davido seven years before he dropped the follow up to his sophomore album; ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Three other top musicians in the industry, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Olamide, also dropped banging new albums this year; stirring the ever steaming pot of ‘Who is the best and biggest Nigerian artiste in Nigeria?’. While this is a question that we may never see answered, these albums have shone to be spectacular pieces in their own rights.

It is still quite a rare occasion to have new releases by these artists in the same time period. A reason why this might have taken place is the precarious position the world had been placed in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled concerts and shows, which also means major sources of incomes, had to be cancelled. Album releases had to become the go-to avenue to make money this year. The lockdown situations also resulted in free time on artiste’s hands to think and create.

We are, however, quite thankful to be blessed with these new releases as it serves as a source of succour in these trying times.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 12, 2020

The ‘Lazarus’ of Insurgency: Nigerian Army begins manhunt for Shekau…again | #TheYNaijaCover

With a series of spectacular resurrections that can put raised-from-the-dead-Lazarus to shame, leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has proved ...

Op-ed Editor November 11, 2020

On the street of heartbreak | #TheYNaijaCover

As with all trends on social media, young Nigerians always have things to say. Experiences on heartbreaks and relationships fallouts ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Exposed! : 6 Nigerians convicted in UAE for allegedly funding Boko Haram | #TheYNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz when news of the conviction of six Nigerians over their alleged funding of insurgent group, Boko ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 6, 2020

A word for the wise: It is better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan cautions Trump | #TheYNaijaCover

The whole world is silently watching and waiting for the declaration of the next President of the United States of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 5, 2020

‘It have do:’ Senate panel asks Buhari to stop going abroad for medical trips | #TheYNaijaCover

What does it say when our very own Nigerian politicians are asking the president not to look to the abroad ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail