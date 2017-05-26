Fasting and prayer can make Nigeria great | Okupe disagrees with Osinbajo

Doyin Okupe

Former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has said “God, fasting and prayer can make Nigeria great”.

He said this while reacting to a statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who had stated that Nigeria cannot be great through prayers and fasting alone.

“No matter how much you pray and fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nations work,” Osinbajo had said.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Okupe said hardwork alone is not sufficient to make Nigeria great.

“I beg to disagree with VP. Yes there is no substitute for hard work but that alone can’t make a nation great. But God, fasting and prayer certainly will,” he wrote.

“We can neither limit the extent of God’s power nor can we compartmentalise his area of influence. God is sovereign.

“Jehoshaphats army did not have to fight. They did not lift a finger. God fought their battles. They did not have to lift a finger yet had victory.”

