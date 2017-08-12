Fayose arrives PDP convention with Presidential campaign posters

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has officially announced his intention to contest for the Presidency in 2019.

Fayose stormed the non-elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party taking place in Abuja, carrying his 2019 presidential campaign posters and wearing his campaign cap and shirt.

The governor had boasted that he would take power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He had said, “I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”