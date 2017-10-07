Fayose is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria out of the woods – Ladoja

A former Governor of Oyo, Senator Rashid Ladoja has said the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose should not be stopped by anyone in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from contesting for Presidency in 2019, as it is the governor’s fundamental human rights to contest for any seat.

Ladoja, who visited Governor Fayose at the governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said Fayose is qualified to contest for the presidency in 2019 and no one should stop him.

Excerpts:

“Governor Fayose is my own brother and he is a go-getter. Whatever he sets his mind to achieve, he goes for it and he gets it. He is eminently qualified and possesses all the leadership capabilities to rule Nigeria and take us out of the woods.”

“Some people in the PDP have said that they have zoned the presidency to the north, but it is left for Fayose to convince the members of the PDP to support him for his presidential ambition. He is fit for it judging from his antecedents as a quintessential leader in the country.”

The ex-governor also told the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti to perish the thought of taking over power from the PDP in 2018,

“Fayose has performed excellently well in governing Ekiti. There is no governor in this country today who can beat his chest two times and say my state came tops for two consecutive times in NECO. Fayose as a political enigma cannot be uprooted in Ekiti based on his good governance, transparency and the many good projects he is embarking on in the state and which has adorned the landscape of the Fountain of Knowledge.”

“Ekiti people would not like to leave Fayose for the need to continue the good works of Fayose.”

Speaking about his state and the chances of PDP in 2019, Ladoja lambasted current governor Abiola Ajimobi for “causing confusion with his newly enthroned Obas.

He said that the incumbent governor knows that he has lost popularity and relevance in the state and: “that is why he is causing distractions and confusions all over the place in the state”.

Ladoja, therefore, expressed confidence that the PDP would take over power from APC in Oyo in 2019, saying: “Ajimobi has lost relevance in Oyo, especially with his obaship confusion project that is doomed from the start.”