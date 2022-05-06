FCMB Millionaire Promo goes digital, to reward 23,000 customers

More excitement for customers as First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced Season 8 of its widely famous and successful annual retail campaign, Millionaire Promo.

The promo, which rewards and empowers new and existing customers of the Bank with exciting prizes, has gone fully digital. The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, which commenced in April, will end in September and is available to customers via the Bank’s Mobile App and WinCity.

WinCity is the gaming platform of the Bank, designed to engage, promote positive interactions and reward customers’ loyalty to the brand. It is the first digital promo platform in the Nigerian banking industry where customers get to spin a wheel and win fantastic prizes instantly.

The platform democratises access to opportunities to win and enhances the transparency of the promo process. Customers can visit WinCity as many times as they meet the required conditions of the promo.

Speaking on the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said:

“We are excited to kick off the 8th Season of the FCMB Millionaire Promo. The promo was designed to reward customers, enhance their overall experience, and promote financial inclusion and a savings culture. As a responsive and innovative Bank, we are leveraging our Millionaire Promo Season 8 and WinCity gaming platforms to upscale our world-class digital banking offerings to deepen our engagement with customers and reward them in an exciting manner. We encourage Nigerians to partake in this promo because they stand a chance to join several others who emerged winners in previous editions and have established flourishing businesses.”

To participate in the promo, existing customers must increase their savings account balance by ₦5,000 to get a chance to win up to ₦1 million. New customers can open a savings account via the Bank’s Mobile App and fund with a minimum of ₦5,000.00 to qualify to win up to ₦1 million. Multiple deposits of ₦5,000 will increase the chances of getting more keys to play and win exciting prizes via the new FCMB Mobile App or WinCity.

Apart from the grand prize winner of ₦1 million, thousands of other customers will win various cash and airtime rewards. Every month, five customers stand a chance to win ₦100,000 each; 20 others will smile home with ₦50,000 each; another 50 will be rewarded with ₦20,000 each, while 100 customers will receive ₦10,000 each. In addition, 200 customers stand a chance to win ₦5,000, and another 500 will go home with ₦2,000 each, while 1,000 and 2,000 customers will get ₦1,000 and ₦500 airtime, respectively.

A total of 23,256 customers of FCMB will emerge as winners at the end of the six months of “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8“. Every month, 3,876 winners will be rewarded.

The “FCMB Millionaire Promo” targets existing and potential savings account customers. The promo has continued to transform lives since its commencement in 2013. Thousands of customers have won exciting prizes, including vehicles, cash, television sets, refrigerators, power generating sets, phones, tablets, and decoders. The digital version promises to be more exciting and rewarding.

A purpose beyond profit commercial banking institution, First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, led by Ladi Balogun as Group Chief Executive. The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality and poverty reduction by creating opportunities for Nigerians to fulfil their individual and business aspirations.