Feedback Friday: “Your post inspired me to reach out to a former nanny”

I am always excited to receive feedback on how these newsletters are helping you in your journeys. Once a month, I share some of the emails I get with you. Today, I have four:

RE: I have fired a lot of people in my life

Thank you so much for this reminder.

This has inspired me to reach out to a former nanny. You see, I am a firm believer in giving my all to anyone working with me. I go the extra mile to ensure they enjoy the time spent working as much as I can and also invest in their personal development.

However, I am only learning not to expect them to do the same. How sad! This nanny seemed different but not for long, she left, just like that. I wish I knew what I did wrong or could have done better. But like you once wrote in a previous mail, sometimes it’s not always about us.

I have reached out to her this morning, told her she is still a part of the family and can call for a visit anytime.

Thanks again for the motivation.

PS: I read and enjoy every of your letters. Thanks Chude, am glad to have you in my journey to discover Joy.

RE: Stimulus: To respond or not?

It is sometimes really hard to not reply that insult with a hotter and swifter one. It is really hard to be the one to apologize even if you are the one that was wronged. It is indeed really hard to choose to let go when you know you can arrange and package an epic comeback word or action. It really is hard but it is possible…

RE: How everyday became Sunday for me

I have not made it to your Joy Congress or any of the master classes but must say that your write-up personifies you as an epitome of joy.

I have been through thick and thin, I have lost and won, I have placed so much attention on ‘have-not’s with little admiration for achievements made so far. Early this year I told myself that moving forward ‘Everyday is Christmas’; this has helped me a bit in clearing my head of worries.

Similarly, reading from you on a daily basis is bringing back balance to a life I thought was almost eluding me. I must say that I have found my purpose in JOY….unspeakable joy!!!

Thank you for always sharing.

Random

It was my dear friend Tolu that first told me of the Joy Masterclass, and of you. He wanted us to come for the August 11 session last year. He wanted it to be my birthday gift. You’d imagine how I must have laughed – or felt – at first, when he wanted a session to be my birthday gift! I declined.

But soon Chude, I became eager to know why he found this so precious that it’d be a perfect gift. I have found this in your letters. For everyone I open, I find a form of sincerity, and humility, and openness. It’s powerful to do this. You write on many things people would not expressly mention, while these are in fact very important to many of us. To all of us.

I genuinely pray for the grace of God to keep you, and give you His Presence every moment of our Journey. You’ll never know how many hearts you have impacted on. But God knows, and He’ll bless you for that. Amen.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable everyday, subscribe at www.TheDailyVulnerable.com.