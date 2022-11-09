Femi Fani-Kayode outs Dino Melaye as “Gay” in latest clash

Femi Fani Kayode, who used to be the Minister of Aviation and is also known as FFK, has said that his opponent, Dino Melaye, is a homosexual.

The fact that FFK and Dino Melaye are bitter adversaries is not news. The two have not stopped trolling each other at every opportunity.

In their most recent online drama, FFK has alleged that Dino is gay.

FFK accused Dino of spreading his buttocks and playing rear guard receiver for Sodomy United on Instagram.

“You may not like me much but unlike the agbero called Dino one thing I will never do is spread my buttocks and play rear guard receiver for Sodomy United”.