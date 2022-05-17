FG announces date for Abuja-Kaduna train resumption; EFCC arrests AGF for alleged ₦80bn fraud | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

EFCC arrests Accountant General Idris for alleged ₦80bn fraud

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

EFCC arrests Accountant General, Ahmed Idris for alleged ₦80bn fraud

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the serving Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, in connection with the diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of ₦80 billion.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates,” Uwujaren said.

He was arrested yesterday in Kano and was immediately moved to Abuja last night.

80 million Nigerians living with hypertension

To mark World Hypertension Day themed ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer,’ medical experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), have warned that the prevalence of hypertension in the country is on the rise. This, they said, is due to prevailing insecurity and poor socioeconomic condition.

Another hypertension expert, Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Director, Centre for Genomic and Precision Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, said about 50 million Nigerians and nearly half of those above 25 years are hypertensive at Blood Pressure (BP) greater and equal to 140/90 mmHg.

On recommendations on how to reduce the burden of hypertension in Nigeria, Owolabi said screening for hypertension should be mandatory for citizens above the age of 18.

School driver gets life in jail for defiling 5-year-old pupil

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court Monday, sentenced a school bus driver, Tony Akpan, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

Justice Abiola Soladoye also sentenced Itoro Wilson to two years imprisonment for cover-up and assisting the convict to evade justice. Soladoye convicted the defendants on a two-count charge bordering on child defilement contrary to Sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The judge admonished Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo Isheri, the employer of the convicts, to recruit responsible staff.

LASG promises justice in the murder of David Imoh by motorcyclists

The Lagos Government has condemned the May 12 mob attack by commercial motorcycle riders on a sound engineer, David Imoh, who was killed in Lekki, assuring that justice will be done.

The state’s taskforce on environmental offences arrested 10 commercial motorcyclists and impounded 123 motorcycles operating in the Lekki area on Monday as a consequence of the murder.

The police had earlier arrested four persons over their alleged participation in the murder of Imoh, 38, and promised to continue the manhunt.

Abuja-Kaduna train service to resume May 23

Yakubu Mahmood, spokesperson, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said in a statement on Monday that the Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume operations on May 23.

In March, the government suspended operations on the route after an attack on the train by gunmen.

Mahmood said the decision to resume operations does not mean efforts to secure the safe release of those abducted would be shelved.

“The government wishes to assure the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and not to misconstrue the resumption of train services, like abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight,” the statement reads.

“The federal government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens, however, the government assures of its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.”