FG announces that travelers, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer obliged to undergo COVID testing

The federal government says pre-arrival or post-arrival testing for COVID is no longer required for travellers, “irrespective of vaccination status”.

The development was announced in a letter by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), dated December 12, 2022, and addressed to airline operators.

“COVID-19 Travel Testing: Pre-departure and Post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests are no longer required for all passengers irrespective of vaccination status. PCR tests required for all passengers who are partially/not fully vaccinated have been suspended,” the letter reads.

Aside from the suspension of COVID tests, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory for passengers on board aircraft.