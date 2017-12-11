FG releases additional N750bn for capital projects

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said the Federal Government has released an additional N750 billion for the implementation of capital projects to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Adeosun said this on Monday while speaking to a delegation of investors from France.

Background:

The Federal Government had earlier released N450 billion for capital projects. The latest release makes it N1.2 trillion released for capital projects in the 2017 budget.

What Adeosun said:

“Last year (2016), we released N1.3 trillion of capital and so far this year we have released N450 billion and this week, we will release another N750 billion and this will take the release to N1.2 trillion by the end of the year,” she said.