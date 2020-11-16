FG to implement first/second class minimum policy for teachers, Nigeria wins gold at 4th African Judo open in Dakar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to implement first/second class minimum policy for teachers

The Federal Government has declared that plans are underway to adopt a career path policy for Nigerian teachers to reduce the number of unqualified teachers in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said this, on Saturday, in Abuja, while monitoring teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

According to him, a national implementation committee will be set up soon in that respect.

“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy. Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu failed to communicate curfew time change to us- Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, did not inform them of a change in the curfew time imposed on the state on October 20, 2020.

During his appearance before a judicial panel established by the state government to investigate the incident and brutality by police officers against civilians, Brigadier Ibrahim Taiwo, who represented the army, said Sanwo-Olu failed to inform them of the change in curfew time and wanton destruction that happened prior to the occurrence at Lekki toll gate.

“The occurrences that took place from October 18 were nothing short of lawlessness and violence. This was what prompted Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to request the intervention of the army.

“The change in curfew time was not communicated to the Nigeria Army. Contrary to what is out there, it was done throughout Lagos State upon receipt of Stage 4 of IS Security. Phase 4 is the immediate deployment of soldiers outside the barracks to intervene,” he said

Temi Otedola, Swanky JKA, Denola Grey nominated for 2020 BON Awards

Temi Otedola, Swanky JKA and Denola Grey have been nominated for the 2020 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards slated for December 5 2020.

Temi was nominated in the female category of ‘Revelation of the Year’ following her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ while JKA made the male category.

The BON Awards is an annual film event presented by the BON Magazine to honour outstanding achievements and recognise deserving individuals in Nigeria’s movie industry.

See the full list of nominees

Nigeria wins gold at 4th African Judo open in Dakar

Nigeria’s Enku Ekuta defeated the 2019 African games champion, Helene Dombeu of Cameroon to win a gold medal for the nation at the fourth African Judo Open. Nigeria’s Enku Ekuta defeated the 2019 African games champion, Helene Dombeu of Cameroon to win gold.

The 63kg women category final held on Saturday, in Dakar, Senegal. The victory is Ekuta’s first continental open gold medal and the second time she will defeat the 33-year old Dombeu at a continental open.

NCDC confirms 152 new COVID-19 cases

152 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-136

Kano-4

Niger-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Ogun-2

Taraba-2

FCT-1



65,148 confirmed

61,073 discharged

1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/KEcE5wtSoR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 15, 2020