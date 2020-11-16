Global Entrepreneurship Network celebrates the resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is a year-round platform of programs and initiatives aimed at creating one global entrepreneurial ecosystem. GEN Nigeria will help Nigerians unleash their ideas and turn them into promising new ventures – creating jobs, accelerating innovation and strengthening economic stability around the world.

Every year, 160 nations celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with a number of exciting events and this year is no different. The national theme for 2020 is “Co-creation, Influence and Sustenance: Building Supportive Ecosystems” Intending participants should be on the lookout for the following events.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Dialogue (YED) – Tuesday 17th November 2020

Will bring together about 700 young people to discuss different aspects of entrepreneurship. Key stakeholders – investors, entrepreneurs, academia, policy makers and experts will help drive the dialogue at this event. The highlight will be a pitch session where 10 entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas and the best three will be awarded seed money. With speakers made up of successful entrepreneurs and those supporting them, the dialogue will be a platform to learn, connect and share ideas. To register, visit http://tiny.cc/aatzsz

Women Enterprise Day- Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 (WED)

Brings together over 500 women entrepreneurs/startups, business experts,

media, investors, community and government leaders to support and celebrate women in business.



It is designed to unite women entrepreneurs in all stages of business development. With topics from sales and marketing to finance and technology, the Women Enterprise Day is the ultimate learning and professional development event that offers an opportunity to any woman starting or growing a business in urban and rural areas.



There will be a panel session and slots for speakers and exhibition

Creative Summit Nigeria and Creative Business Nigeria Finals – Thursday, 19th November 2020



The Creative Summit Nigeria is part of Nigeria’s Creative Business Cup final event, as part of continuous learning and networking for young people in the sector. The cultural and creative industries in Africa have shown great potential to accelerate economic growth and creation of job opportunities in the region and as you know, it has become an important aspect in Nigeria.



As part of our Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020, The summit is expected to attract entrepreneurs and participants from across Africa who will share their experiences.

Venue – Enterprise Development Centre, Km 22 Lekki Epe, Expressway, Ajah

Time 10 am

7 days of GEW Radio – 16- 22nd November 2020

The ‘7days of GEW’ radio program is another major activity during the week. Statistics from Inspiration 92.3FM show an average listenership on the radio program to be between 2 .5 million across the nation- both on the terrestrial radio and online.



This year we have included 2 additional radio stations in Abuja and Uyo. The radio show always brings the conversation on the gains of entrepreneurship to the listeners and connects with other stories of successful entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Inspiration FM – Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo. Metro FM – Abuja