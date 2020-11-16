YNaijaSportsExtra: The Fury/Wilder saga continues, as Wilder accuses Fury of cheating

In February, before the pandemic disrupted sporting events all over the world, we got to bear witness to one of the biggest fights in boxing history, as former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, took on Tyson Fury for the WBC title.

What we initially thought would be a clash of the titans and a slug fest for the ages, quickly turned to a one-sided thrashing – with Fury dominating the match from start to finish. Fury would became the new WBC champion, and his victory sent a shock wave to the entire boxing universe.

However, the grudge between Fury and Wilders seems hardly far from over. Prior to their match in February, the pair had fought the previous year, with Wilder successfully defending his championship against Fury. So in retrospect, their bouts stand at 1-1 draw, and a third match to determine who the better fighter is, is at this point necessary.

This unfortunately is where all the convoluted and exhausting boxing drama starts. No doubt, the pandemic altered plans for a rematch greatly, but as soon as sporting events resumed, including boxing, these two were still trying to work out the kinks.

Fury’s camp pushed for a fight on the last month of the year, but Wilder’s team pushed for the fight to happen the next year. Fury then became disinterested, claiming he would fight this year with either Wilder as a contender or someone else. The problem here was; if he loses the belt to a different opponent, the Wilder/Fury trilogy the world wants to see would be a bust.

Fury recently took to Twitter to cancel any plans to fight this year, stating that he is looking to compete come 2021.

The Gypsy King is returning in 2021. Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 15, 2020

This leaves the question of who his opponent will be, will it be Wilder or someone else?

Chances that it would be Wilder are slim, because of his rants since losing to Fury. It turns out that Wilder who was undefeated until he lost to Fury is perceived as an immensely sore loser.

Right after the fight, Wilder stated that the reason for his loss was because of the heavy costume he wore to the ring, which he claimed made him fatigued. He later claimed he was fighting with a bicep injury, hence Fury was able to beat him. It gets worse…

He recently took to social media to call Fury a cheat; accusing him of adding weights to his gloves. As though that was not enough, Wilder accused his own trainer of being disloyal and plotting to dethrone him and the umpires for taking sides with Fury during the fight.

The accusations have gotten out of hand and it’s beginning to feel like a mental break down. This is what Fury alluded to in an interview with talkSPORT, when he mentioned that asides Wilder being classless, he is concerned about the bronze bomer’s well being.

“To keep going on the way his going on is un-sportsman like and is a sure sign of mental health problems” Fury told talkSPORT. He also noted that he has a lot of respect for Anthony Joshua because of the way he handled his loss against Andy Ruiz.

The Fury and Wilder debacle of late is not only ruining the chances of their third bout, but also the possibility of a unified championship bout where the WBC champion (Fury or anyone else) could face Anthony Joshua to unify all the world titles.