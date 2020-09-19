FG’s response to UK, US on visa ban and asset seizure is spot on, but…

Certain power dynamics have long existed in the world. While there are countries who pride themselves as ‘world powers,’ there are others who still depend heavily on them, though independent.

When the word ‘world power’ is mentioned, countries like the United States, The United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Germany amongst others come to mind – These world powers in the name of globalisation, cultural imperialism, and conditional aid, create certain relationships with other nations who depend on them for the solutions they prove to provide for their problems. That is not supposed to be a problem but in a wider sense, there are situations where certain world powers present themselves as authority on the internal affairs of a country.

Nigeria shares certain ties with the UK and the US and as such, we rely on them for certain assistance. They provide these aids, and often deem it fit to issue directives, share advice and policies to help improve our government and economy.

The two countries, for the coming election in Edo and Ondo, stated that they will take measures to pass international sanctions to defaulters and those threatening the peace of the election. Another power play.

For the US, the order, though well-intentioned, smacks of hypocrisy. US President, Donald Trump is still battling with several court proceedings including those concerning his tax returns – but the country wants to act lord and judge in the matters of other countries. For the UK, it also reeks of the attempt to brandish moral superiority as an identity for themselves.

In a report shared Friday, September 18, The Federal Government, has criticised these countries and slammed their directives as disrespectful. Not ignoring the reasons why the US and UK have chosen to take the decision against some Nigerians, the federal government’s response is spot on.

Nigeria is undoubtedly a sovereign nation with an Independent Electoral Commission – the Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) – a body that conducts elections in Nigeria. While they have carried out a number of elections with international supervision, INEC still stands as independent and has its executive responses to electoral defaulters.

On social media, Nigerians are debating the federal government’s response to the ban, with many supporting the US and UK, while others are in support of the federal government.

Elections in Nigeria, for the most part, has always been met with many complications. These international authorities playing lord and judge will not change the system. While the threat from the UK and US may appear needed, the FG’s response is accurate to defend her sovereignty, we need to remind political actors that there’s need to do more to improve electoral processes in Nigeria.

