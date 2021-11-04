First albino joins Malawi’s parliament | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

First albino joins Malawi’s parliament

An albino activist was sworn in to Malawi’s parliament on Thursday, a first in a country where people with albinism have suffered discrimination and killings. – Yahoo News reports.

Dozens killed in jihadist attack in western Niger

A jihadist attack in Niger’s volatile “tri-border” zone with Burkina Faso and Mali has killed dozens of members of a self-defence militia, local sources told AFP on Thursday. – Aljazeera reports.

Google invites African start ups to apply for virtual accelerator programme

Google has announced the commencement of applications for its three-month virtual accelerator programme for startups in 17 African countries. – The Guardian NG reports.

Ethiopia-Turkey pact fuels speculation about drone use in Tigray war

Ethiopia’s government has forged an alliance with Turkey amid reports that it wants to deploy armed Turkish drones in its bitter war against forces from the Tigray region. – The Guardian reports.

UK minister on Kenyan woman’s killing controversy

UK Minister for the Armed Forces said on Wednesday that the alleged murder of a Kenyan woman by a British soldier had “let down the British Armed Forces”. – africanews reports.

