Five killed in Boko Haram ambush in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday killed five people, including four members of a militia force in Borno State, AFP reports.

A convoy of trucks under military and militia escort came under fire from the terrorists in Konduga district.

“We lost four of our colleagues and the driver of one of the trucks they were escorting in the ambush,” said Ibrahim Liman, leader of a militia force fighting the jihadists.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack which happened 27 kilometres (16 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, Liman said.

The trucks were carrying sand to the town of Bama, 30 kilometres away, for ongoing reconstruction works after the area was totally destroyed when Boko Haram invaded it two years ago, said another militia member Musa Ari.

“The military and vigilantes in the convoy fought off the Boko Haram attackers but four of our comrades and a driver were killed,” Ari said.