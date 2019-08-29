Flooding: Nigeria is on the verge of yet another nationwide disaster

Flooding

As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, its hard not to feel like we all suffer from a collective amnesia. A collective amnesia that allows our elected politicians continue to adjudicate their duties, focusing instead of frivolous projects that only serve to pad their resumes. One issue in particular that the Nigerian government and populace completely refuse to engage is climate change, and the very real effects it is having on our country, especially Lagos. In 2018, there were several floods across the nation that caused a significant amount of deaths. So much so that the European Union had to wade in and provide flood relief through funding. Every year, we have flood across the country, the flood spreading to regions that traditionally are devoid of floods. We lose lives and millions of Naira worth of poverty, lament momentarily and then forget to hold our leaders accountable for ensuring that stronger laws are put in place deter people from indiscriminate dumping of refuse (that leads to a lot of flooding) and creating infrastructure that anticipates flooding.

Statisense, a Nigerian analytics company recently put out this list that highlights states across the country that are almost certain to experience flooding in September. 12 days might not seem a lot of time to make a difference, apart from a warning given in June 2019 at a Stakeholder Validation workshop by the Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Clement Nze, where he predicted 30 states and 74 local government areas would experience flooding over the course of the rainy season. Sans an appeal to the federal government by Nze to adequately prepare for the floods, little has been done to actually prepare citizens.

People have already died in Yola and Abuja from flooding this year alone. How many more need die before the government gives this recurring natural disaster the concern that it deserves?

 

