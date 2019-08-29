5 Things that Should Matter Today: The Nigerian government has reduced its visa fee for U.S. citizens

The Nigeria government has now approved the reduction of fee to be paid by U.S citizens entry into the country. This is a little hilarious, because the U.S government on Tuesday had announced an additional visa reciprocity fee for Nigerians who have been granted visa into the country, saying the decision is as a result of U.S citizens paying higher to get visa into Nigeria. Well, the is ultimately good, right?

Why did BellaNaija Weddings published this creepy wedding story????

The internet was stunned to discover a creepy and cringey wedding love story published on BellaNaija Weddings yesterday, about a man admitting to obsessively controlling his fiancee, demanding that she mustn’t have a boyfriend, restricting her autonomy and whatnot. I mean, the red flags are all over and most people on Twitter were immensely displeased. Also, it begs the question why BellaNaija Weddings went on to publish the story. The platform, over a long time, has been a few of the popular online outlets curating experiences on wedding culture. But this leaves a bad taste, almost like they are glamourising it.

How do you publish this online. What sort of controlling and obsessive behavior is this. This woman really opened her eyes and went into this pic.twitter.com/Y7k8eu1QWz — J. (@Ejuraa_) August 28, 2019

The EFCC is collating the FBI list of the 80 Nigerians indicted for U.S. fraud

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has disclosed that the agency is collating comprehensive data on the Nigerians indicted in the recently busted money laundering and cyber crime offences in the United States. 80 suspects, most of whom were Nigerians, were allegedly involved in the crimes investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the U.S.

Nigeria’s Oluyinka Oluwole appointed as Surgeon-In-Chief at U.S. children hospital

Nigerian medical doctor, Oluyinka Olutoye has been appointed as the surgeon-in-chief at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio, which is one of the largest paediatric hospitals in the United States. Dr Olutoye will lead one of the largest children’s hospital surgery departments in the world, according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital website. Congrats to him!

Olamide is back with another party single ‘Pawon’

Olamide has just released his fourth single of the year titled Pawon. Listen below