Following a protest against Enenche, Peter Obi pledges to update campaign council list

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, stated that the party will publish a revised list of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Following the selection of Major General John Enenche, ret., to the LP presidential advisory board, there was an outcry on social media.

Enenche had claimed in 2020 that photographs and recordings of the massacre at the Lekki Tollgate during the EndSARS rally were doctored.

Labour Party Supporters claimed, however, that he is unfit for any position on Obi’s campaign team owing to his role in covering up the October 2020 Lekki tragedy.

Peter Obi responded on Friday with a tweet urging calm and patience.

He wrote, ”I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.

”In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference.

”In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”