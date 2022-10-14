Following a protest against Enenche, Peter Obi pledges to update campaign council list

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, stated that the party will publish a revised list of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Following the selection of Major General John Enenche, ret., to the LP presidential advisory board, there was an outcry on social media.

Enenche had claimed in 2020 that photographs and recordings of the massacre at the Lekki Tollgate during the EndSARS rally were doctored.

Labour Party Supporters claimed, however, that he is unfit for any position on Obi’s campaign team owing to his role in covering up the October 2020 Lekki tragedy.

Peter Obi responded on Friday with a tweet urging calm and patience.

He wrote, ”I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.

”In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference.

”In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 14, 2022

Osinachi asked me not to tell anyone about her husband’s abuse – Neighbour tells court

Grace Nnaji, who lived next door to the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court ...

YNaija October 13, 2022

Court discharges Nnamdi Kanu and clears him of terrorism charges

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been cleared of terrorism charges by the Appeal ...

YNaija October 12, 2022

We shouldn’t underestimate these ‘Obidients’ – Adamu Garba warns APC

Adamu Garba, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and current member of the All Progressives Congress, ...

YNaija October 11, 2022

Lagos receives green light from FG for Lekki-Epe Airport

The Lagos State government gained official authorisation from the Federal Government on Tuesday to develop the Lekki International Airport along ...

YNaija October 8, 2022

You’re like a bus conductor applying for driving job – Keyamo mocks Atiku

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, compared Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of ...

YNaija October 7, 2022

Fuel subsidy will end in 2023 — Buhari

In 2023, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, oil subsidies would be withdrawn. The President said this during his presentation of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail