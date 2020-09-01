Fresh crisis in NBA as members form splinter group | #YNaijaCover

In a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Friday, the conveners of the NNBA notified the minister of justice of its creation.

According to the letter signed by the two conveners, Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulbasit Suleiman, the formation of the new association was made imperative by the “activities, disposition and most recently, the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association – NEC which apparently failed to take into consideration our national interests and particularly do not promote the unity of our indissoluble country.”

Suleiman said to news sources the reasons for the formation of the new association was beyond the dis-invitation of the Kaduna governor.

