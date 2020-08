The executive director of projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Cairo Ojougboh has revealed that Nigeria will break if the commission releases the list of those who have benefited from contracts awarded by the commission.

Ojougboh said Nwaoboshi and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, and the rest of the National Assembly “are culpable” in the sleaze contracts.