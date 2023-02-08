LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 39-year-old record to become the NBA’s all-time top scorer.

James, a 38-year-old star for the Los Angeles Lakers, scored 38 points in his team’s 133-130 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder to break Abdul-record Jabbar’s of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar first set the record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

“To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me,” said James.

At the conclusion of the third quarter, James, who needed 36 points to break the record, accomplished it with a fadeaway jumper, giving him a career total of 38,390 points.

James, overcome with emotion, raised both arms in triumph while Abdul-Jabbar, 75 now, stood and celebrated on the Lakers’ home floor.

James took the floor and addressed the crowd with a microphone during a short timeout in the game to do a ceremony commemorating the milestone.

“Everybody that has ever been a part of this run with me the last 20-plus years, I want to say thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all you. You all helped. Your passion and sacrifices helped me to get to this point,” he said.

“And to the NBA to Adam Silver, to the late great David Stern, thank you very much for allowing me to be a part of something I always dreamed about. I would never in a million years dreamt this to be even better than what it is tonight.”

Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously handed over the ball to James to recognise his new record in front of a cheering crowd that included tennis legend John McEnroe, music stars Jay-Z, LL Cool J, and Bad Bunny, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and actor Denzel Washington.

“I thought it had every chance of being broken. It just had to have someone that the offense focused on continually,” said Abdul-Jabbar, who retired in 1989.

“LeBron’s career is one of someone who planned to dominate this game. You have to give him credit for just the way he played and for the way he’s lasted and dominated.”

Four-time NBA champion James is in his 20th season in the NBA, having been drafted first overall by hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The forward joined the Miami Heat in 2010, winning two titles, before returning to lead Cleveland to the only NBA title in their history in 2016.

He has been with the Lakers since 2018 and helped them win the 2020 title, which was also the fourth time he has been named NBA finals MVP.

Two-time Olympic champion James has won four regular season MVP titles and appeared in the NBA Finals 10 times.

Asked after the game whether he is the best NBA player of all time, James said: “I’ll let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it’s great barbershop talk.

“Me personally, I’m going to take myself against anybody who’s ever played this game. But everyone’s going to decide who their favourite is.”