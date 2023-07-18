From Lagos Streets to Football Royalty: The Remarkable Rise of Victor Osimhen and His ₦6.5 Billion Payday

Born in Olusosun, a poverty-stricken community near Lagos’ largest dumpsite, Victor Osimhen faced numerous challenges as the youngest of six siblings. To supplement their meager income, his family sold bottled water in the bustling Lagos traffic.

In a country where aspiring footballers often have limited opportunities, Osimhen owes a debt of gratitude to his brother, Andrew, who worked as a newspaper vendor, shouldering the family’s financial burden and protecting Victor’s football dreams. Recognized by local scouts, Osimhen’s talent earned him a place in Nigeria’s renowned Ultimate Strikers Academy, leading to his selection for the U-17 national team.

Osimhen’s immense potential was showcased during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile. With a remarkable ten goals, he propelled the Golden Eaglets to victory, clinching both the trophy and the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Following this outstanding performance, he secured a move to Germany’s Wolfsburg but faced setbacks due to injuries and disappointments. Struggling to replicate his earlier success, Osimhen remained goalless in 16 appearances for the club before being loaned to Sporting Charleroi in Belgium.

However, it was at Sporting Charleroi where Osimhen found his rhythm once again, netting an impressive 20 goals in 36 matches. Recognizing his talent, the club made his transfer permanent in 2019.

Subsequently, Osimhen secured a move to the French side Lille, initially for a fee of €13 million. He continued his prolific goal-scoring form, recording 18 goals across various competitions in his debut season and earning notable accolades such as Ligue 1 Player of the Month, the Marc-Vivien Foé Award for the best African player in the league, and Lille’s Player of the Year.

Following his remarkable stint at Lille, Osimhen’s star continued to rise when Napoli secured his services for a staggering €70 million in 2020, making him the most expensive African player in history and the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Nonetheless, doubts emerged about his ability to justify such a monumental investment. Despite netting 10 goals in 24 matches during his debut season with Napoli, Osimhen faced criticism for inconsistent performances. Nevertheless, his unwavering determination and resilience endeared him to Napoli fans. He diligently addressed his weaknesses and adapted to the demands of Italian football.

Despite enduring a severe facial injury that sidelined him for several matches in the 2021/22 season, he remarkably scored 18 goals in all competitions. In the just-concluded season, he scored 26 goals in just 32 appearances, winning the League’s top goal scorer award and breaking the record of Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o as the African player with the most Serie A goals in a season. He further scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League appearances.

Today, Osimhen is revered at the Diego Maradona Stadium, having played an instrumental role in Napoli’s first Scudetto triumph since 1990. The streets of Naples now boast murals of Osimhen, and his life-size image can be found in bars and stores, solidifying his status as a genuine Napoli hero. Indeed, Osimhen has won the hearts and minds of Neapolitans, as seen in the impressive sales of replicas of his face mask (which he started wearing following a cheekbone injury) from stalls around the stadium.

Given his success, Osimhen has attracted the interests of top European football clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. During an interview with FIVE, former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand stated that the English football club must secure the signing of Osimhen, irrespective of the €150 million price tag. Ferdinand noted: “Go for it. Look at the current market. Who else is available? There is no other ready-made option.”

Italian champions Napoli have made a significant move to secure the services of Victor Osimhen, offering him a lucrative two-year contract extension valued at N6.5 billion, with a salary of €6.5 million per year, along with €1 million in bonuses. Osimhen, who still has two years remaining on his current contract, had previously expressed his desire for a €7 million annual salary to extend his stay with Napoli. The club, eager to keep hold of their talented striker amidst interest from several top European clubs, is now keen on finalizing a new agreement.

One notable aspect of the proposed contract is the inclusion of a release clause worth a staggering £170 million. This move is aimed at warding off potential suitors for the Nigerian forward.

Last season, Osimhen played a pivotal role in guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, scoring an impressive 26 goals in just 32 games. His exceptional performances earned him recognition as the first African player to win the prestigious Capocannoniere award, given to the top scorer in the Italian league.

In light of these accomplishments, the management at Napoli is determined to secure Osimhen’s long-term commitment. The reputable sports outlet Skysports reported on Monday that negotiations for an extended contract until 2027 are at an advanced stage. The proposed deal would see Osimhen’s salary rise to €6.5 million, with an additional €1 million in bonuses.

Napoli’s new manager, Rudi Garcia, has also publicly expressed his confidence in retaining Osimhen for the upcoming season. Garcia confirmed that the striker himself is eager to stay with the club and build upon the success of the previous campaign.

“Of course, I have spoken to Osimhen, who wants to stay here to make another great season with Napoli,” stated Garcia, reaffirming the commitment Osimhen has shown to the club.

Despite these positive developments, rumors began to circulate that Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, was not in favor of signing a new contract. However, Calenda took to Twitter on Monday to dismiss these reports as “fake news,” specifically referring to an article published in the Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino.

Osimhen is expected to rejoin Napoli for pre-season training on Wednesday, as he continues to focus on his preparations for the upcoming season. The outcome of the contract negotiations and his future at Napoli will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight as fans eagerly await a resolution.