Fuel is now available, stop panic buying – NUPENG

The South-West Chairman of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Tayo Aboyeji on Monday confirmed that massive loading of petrol was ongoing at different depots in Lagos.
- Aboyeji made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, assuring Nigerians that the current scarcity of fuel would end in the next two days.
“Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is now making use of Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) tank farms to distribute petrol.
“This is to accelerate the product to different locations. As I am talking to you, our members are taking the product out of depots to filling stations across the country.
Atoyebi denied allegation of diversion of the product by his members, adding that such had not been reported to him.
“It is not easy to divert the product because petroleum tankers loaded were being monitored to their destinations,” he said.
He urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, adding that the product was now available.
“The product will be in all filling stations in few day’s time, so buy only what you will use and stop hiding petrol in your house, it is dangerous,” he said.
