Fuel scarcity: I will get to the root of this collective blackmail – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to get to the root of the fuel scarcity in the country.

Buhari said this in his New Year Speech on Monday.

He said some Nigerians choose the Christmas and New Year holidays to “inflict severe hardship” on fellow citizens.

He said, “Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year holidays have been anything but merry and happy. Instead of showing love, companionship and charity, some of our compatriots chose this period to inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary fuel scarcity across the country.”

Buhari added that whichever group is responsible for the sabotage will be prevented from doing so again.

“The consequence was that not many could travel and the few who did had to pay exorbitant transport fares. This is unacceptable given that NNPC had taken measures to ensure availability at all depots. I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail of all Nigerians and ensure that whichever groups are behind this manipulated hardship will be prevented from doing so again,” the speech read.

“Such unpatriotism will not divert the Administration from the course we have set ourselves. Our government’s watch word and policy thrust is CHANGE. We must change our way of doing things or we will stagnate and be left behind in the race to lift our people out of poverty and into prosperity.”