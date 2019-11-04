Funmi Iyanda’s ’Walking with Shadows’ is set to premiere at AFRIFF 2019

‘Walking with Shadows’, the debut movie of veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s production company, OYA Media is set to premiere at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on 14 November, 2019.

The movie, which is produced in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), features a stellar cast including Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Funsho Adeolu, and more.

An adaptation of Jude Dibia’s book of the same title, the movie is centred around a man whose search for validation and love caused him to create a personality at variance with his true self but more acceptable to the society.

Funmi Iyanda expressed her delight about showcasing the movie to the African audience while adding that it touches on topical issues often maligned by the larger society.

“The journey through the scripting and production of ‘Walking with Shadows’ has been surreal and the acceptance has been overwhelming. However, to have the opportunity to showcase this masterpiece to the African audience is one that I am most excited about and I hope the viewers are inspired by it as much as we are.

”The film fully explores many pressing societal issues which sections of the African society can relate with, but cannot freely address while also promoting the importance of self-discovery and acceptance in a cultural society,” she added.

Directed by British filmmaker, Aoife O’Kelly, ‘Walking with Shadows’ discusses the context of strong religious and cultural beliefs, and tells the story of self-acceptance after well-kept secrets begin to threaten a ‘perfect’ life

