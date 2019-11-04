Kate Henshaw investigates the case of a missing child in Ego Boyo’s ”The Ghost and The House of Truth”

In Ego Boyo’s upcoming movie The Ghost and The House of Truth, Officer ‘Stainless’ is a dedicated police officer who takes on the case of Bola Ogun’s missing daughter and is the kind of police officer we can all support. The ideal Nigerian Officer we strive for.

Played by Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw, she comes alive and gets to work in Akin Omotoso’s Film “The Ghost and the House of Truth”due to Premiere on the 15th of November 2019 as the Closing Film of the acclaimed Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Kate Henshaw started her career in the movie “When the Sun Sets” and has starred in over 45 films, with a career that has spanned decades, straddling both old and new Nollywood.

In 2008, she won the award for Best Actress at the AMAA awards for her role in “Stronger than Pain. Kate has had success on reality TV as a judge on Nigeria’s Got Talent, and most recently as a judge on The World’s Best, a reality talent competition on CBS.

She is a Health Advocate and Activist for and in support of multiple causes including Sexual Assault, Women’s rights, Children’s Rights and Protection, Domestic assault and many others. Kate brings her considerable talent to bear in “The Ghost and the House of Truth” directed by Akin Omotoso and Produced by Ego Boyo, the second collaboration for the two filmmakers, after the success of their award winning experimental film “A Hotel Called Memory”.

The Ghost and the House of Truth had its World Premiere in New York as part of the Urban World Film Festival, on the 20th of September 2019, and won the award for Best Narrative Feature World Cinema.

It solidifies their intent on making Films with a purpose and a message. Films which delve into the Socio Cultural issues plaguing Society and creating opportunities for continued dialogue and reform.

This Film highlights our Society’s basic requirement for more effective law enforcement, Judicial profiling, and compiling Data that can be shared across agencies and institutions.

It tells a story of the streets and the working class. Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma) is a single mother of a ten-year-old (Nike) and a counsellor, Bola Ogun’s child goes missing.

In her desperate search for her daughter, Bola’s belief in forgiveness and redemption is tested. Then, the police get involved and a dedicated police woman (Kate Henshaw) who understands the many challenges of the police force takes on the case personally.

Through the eyes of these women, the film highlights child endangerment, sexual violence against Children, lack of adequate Data and Resources, Disenfranchisement, and the repercussions of frustrations borne out of mistrust of law enforcement, injustice and violence.

Bola’s narrative is that of an ordinary Nigerian, a real woman with different phases to her character and an end that leaves one torn between empathy and justice.

Starring

-Susan Wokoma (BAFTA breakthrough Brit winner)

-Kate Henshaw (award-winning actress)

-Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju (Africa Magic trailblazer award winner)

Fabian Lojede

Supporting actors: Uzo Ozimkpa, Toyin Oshinaike, Seun Ajayi, Tope Tedela, Chioma ‘Chigurl’ Omeruah, Keira Heywatch, Oludara Egerton – Shyngle and an outstanding cast of child actors.