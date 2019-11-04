Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

When Rema wakes up and see secondary school students comparing him to the legend Olamide

Rema: pic.twitter.com/pAPylcqXEi — Kiddee La baller (@iam_kiddee) November 4, 2019

Have you ever laughed soo hard that you get to the point where it starts choking you and you can’t speak or breathe anymore and you’re just there hitting the table with tears on your eyes?😂😂😂 — Four-eyed edo boy’s assistant (@colomental_) November 4, 2019

Welcome to Nigeria where every skinny girl thinks her talent is modeling. — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) November 4, 2019

Have you ever been so late you just decide to take your time instead? — Born Gifted 🆖 (@Sammyskopi) November 4, 2019

How do people bath without music? You’ll just be in the bathroom thinking and remembering all your problems. — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) November 4, 2019