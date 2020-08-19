From ASUU Strike to Governor Obiano’s Peacekeeping outfit…Here are today’s funny tweets from Nigerians

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

ASUU can you please ask for House for all staffs and car for all staffs so schools won’t reopen #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/3VLxZQkG1e — A BETTER TIME!! (@just1lagos) August 19, 2020

E go over you!

2.

Look at my Governor 😩 pic.twitter.com/7zDFgu8QPG — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 19, 2020

Power is transient, Drip is infinite.

3.

Stop forgiving your boyfriends, We also want to date you!!! — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) August 19, 2020

Brostitu_ _

4.

We have NTA — the largest television network in Africa 🤡 — Joe (@joezif) August 19, 2020

You can’t beat the reach…

5.

I wish Marvel Movies would be humble and ….

6.

At least once in a while,you �dress well, look good and go price a car .

Just to shock poverty #Copied — Everything FCM (@FcMglobal) August 18, 2020

#WednesdaysWisdom

7.

Sour daddy😂 — Peaches (@PeachesUnleash) August 19, 2020

Define Wickedness again?

8.



Does a Virgin Feel Honey? — Zerubabbel #BBNaija (@litskinayo) August 19, 2020

When will ASUU call off strike sef?

9.

I have an appointment by 2pm and I left lugbe by 12 and got to Garki by 12:25.. now I have to wait 😭😭 i stayed in Lagos for months and it’s beginning to affect me mentally 🤧🤧 — olori of Abuja 👸🏽👑 (@olorikennymiles) August 19, 2020

Take heart bruv.

10.

I want the terms and conditions first please https://t.co/SocHiH3VaG — M (@miichaelbonsujr) August 18, 2020

You need to be “calming down.”