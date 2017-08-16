Game of Thrones’ next episode already leaked online

Again?

Courtesy of HBO, Another Game of Thrones episode has leaked online.

HBO’s European and Spain divisions posted Sunday’s episode 6, “Death is the Enemy,” onto their own consumer platforms “for a brief time”, but we all know what a video that appeared two seconds ago can get to as much as 2 million social media users in 2 minutes.

The company’s statement reads:

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms.

“The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”