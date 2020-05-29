George Floyd: Are Blacks ‘thugs’ only when they protest?

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the African-American man that was assaulted to death by some police officers, Black people and everyone who stands with the black community and the family of the slain, have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality and racism in the US. However, what appeared to be a peaceful protest, got escalated when the police got involved and President Donald Trump tagged protesters ‘Thugs.’

According to the president, the ‘thugs’ are dishonouring the memory of Mr. Floyd and he is going to do anything and everything necessary to stop their activities.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

President Trump pointed out that he will okay the military to get involved in the heated activities in Minneapolis as he shared that the governor has his full support. Reacting to his tweets on the matter, many people have schooled the president on his choice of words in addressing protesters, especially considering their history and the cause of their protest.

To most, the president’s tweet is as just as racist as the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd.

Say what you really want to say Donny. You can do it. It's all been leading to this. MAGA this and MAGA that. Dog whistling while you work. Very fine people on both sides. THUGS you say… let it fly, no one would be surprised. You called @Kaepernick7 a Son of A Bitch right? https://t.co/o6DSVAovC3 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 29, 2020

When they kneeled…they were thugs

When they wore hoodies…they were thugs

When they protest and fight against racism, injustice and murder…they are thugs. White men w/guns swarm the cap. of Michigan to overthrow gov…heroes You're a racist piece of shit @realDonaldTrump — Hi! I'm Jaremi! (@PhiPhiOhara) May 29, 2020

IF WE ARE THEN WHAT

ARE THEY?

THUGS pic.twitter.com/fOI7sAVSu7 — 𝔫𝔬𝔞𝔥 ☽ ~ BLM! (@FVCKAFAKESMlLE) May 29, 2020

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Hey, did you know that threatening violence goes against twitters terms of agreement?

It would be super weird if we all just reported the POTUS for doing it and got him banned from Twitter, huh?

Do it for the #Thugs pic.twitter.com/FIV6GljZzS — Ben Brainard (@Ben_Brainard) May 29, 2020

White protesters take over the Michigan Capitol Building with loaded assault rifles. I never once heard Donald Hitler refer to them as “thugs.” — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 29, 2020

Many Twitter users drew the President’s attention to a protest that happened in the Michigan Capitol Building with loaded guns and while the President said some things concerning the protest, he never addressed the protesters as thugs, for that reason, those who have joined in this trend have flagged the US president as a racist and always looking for an opportunity to exercise his ‘white supremacy’ rights on the black community.

A few others were of the opinion that reacting to what the president has said was a waste of time, as it will not change the fact that he has said it, however, they called that his post be reported and flagged as inappropriate, as it goes against Twitter policies.

they protested a fucking virus and carried GUNS, and people protesting police brutality are “thugs”? pic.twitter.com/mUzpB2Okbh — 𝔫𝔬𝔞𝔥 ☽ ~ BLM! (@FVCKAFAKESMlLE) May 29, 2020

he just called us all thugs with his whole fuckin chest and nothing is going to be done about it . Like bro when will the last straw be the last straw — 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) May 29, 2020

the THUGS are the police officers responsible for the MURDER of george floyd. the THUGS are the police officers that MURDERED regis korchinski-paquet by pushing her off her balcony. the THUGS are the officers that MURDERED tony mcdade. #BlackLivesMatter . ACAB. — gisele ✿ ᵇˡᵐ (@sophiasgazebos) May 29, 2020

While the protest may have escalated, some Twitter users have shared that some White Police Officers posing as protesters are responsible for the burning of buildings and bashing of car windows to change the narrative and paint protesters as violent. A police officer, Jacob Pederson, was identified as one of the cops who did this, and while he has been contained, users have shared that a similar case has happened in 2014 where police officers posed as protesters to incite violence.

donald trump put immigrant CHILDREN in cages, called coronavirus a hoax and the “chinese virus”, called activists “thugs”, and also wanted the exonerated five to suffer the death penalty as CHILDREN. tell me HOW is this man is your president????? — mila ᵇˡᵐ (@maybanqs) May 29, 2020

It is obvious that a lot of emotion is playing in this situation, but many Americans and people interested in this story have pointed out how Donald Trump has failed them on many occasions and calling black protesters ‘thugs’ is just another reason for them to say that America isn’t what it used to be anymore.