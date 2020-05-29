Gernot Rohr remains the boss of the Nigerian Eagles until 2022

Gernot Rohr, coach of the Nigerian Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had been looking to hire a new manager for the senior male national team, the Super Eagles. There were contentions that Henry Redknapp, ex Spurs boss, would take over from Gernot Rohr but Rohr who has coached the Super Eagles since 2016, has just been retained for another 2-and-a-half year.

by Ogbeche Ohotuowo

Top officials of the NFF have reportedly claimed that Redknapp was not a valid consideration for the team and that hiring him would mean returning the Eagles to the 80s. Redknapp, as Birmingham City manager in 2017, was sacked, after 6 consecutive defeats in all competitions the team participated in. His experience in international football was in managing the Jordan team in 2016.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the NFF is seemingly concerned with finding the best deal in terms of a manager for the team. After 2 months of negotiations, the German Gernot Rohr will remain as the handler for the senior Nigeria National team, to the delight of the NFF bosses.

According to Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the NFF, the NFF has “always had confidence in [Rohr’s] abilities” and they are confident that the only way to go for the team is higher from this point onwards.

Since the contractual negotiations have been successfully concluded and are out of the way, the team, and Coach Gernot Rohr, will now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Africa Cup of Nations which will hold in Cameroon. Amaju also stated that these are the two sacrosanct conditions upon which Coach Rohr is called to manage the team, and that the NFF is uncompromising on these.

It will be interesting to watch Gernot Rohr deliver, or try to deliver, on these goals. So far, Rohr’s record with the Super Eagles has shown promise, although not exceptional. The team finished 3rd place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and Coach Rohr was the first Africa team manager to qualify for the World Cup in 2018. After managing the Super Eagles to play 49 matches during his previous tenure, Coach Rohr led the team to win 29 matches, draw 11 matches and lost 9 matches.

A few members of the team also expressed pleasure at the extension of Coach Rohr’s contract until December 2022 while some fans/spectators feel that Rohr is overdue for replacement, given that he lacks the ‘right abilities’ to push the team forward as required.

Nonetheless, football fans and stakeholders are highly invested in seeing the Super Eagles and other national teams make a good name for the country and themselves in the coming competitions

 

 

