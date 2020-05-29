TheMatter being settled on Twitter is hilarious and we don’t want its end

For months now, the internet has been the number one entertainment provider. This has come as a result of having to stay at home for several days over a long period of time. Social media has thoroughly served as an endless source of entertainment, with content creators, both amateurs and professionals, churning out endless streams of engaging materials.

Everyone has become a part of the fun, and most people find that “I’m too busy” is no longer a valid excuse not to participate. Two things have made it easy for people to entertain or be entertained on social media and they are ‘challenges,’ especially on Tik Tok, and social media trends.

With ‘challenges,’ it doesn’t matter how random they might seem, if you blink for even a second you will find wave upon waves of entries, an example would be the #DontRushChallenge which had thousands of people all over the world creating their own versions and posting them online.

Trends have this same effect, except that they are short-lived. While most trends may center around a serious and perhaps sensitive conversation, some trends are simply meaningless fun discussions. A topic is tabled and people post a funny anecdote about it. Most of these silly trends may appear trivial, but if pay close attention you might notice a dark, humorous, and oddly sincere undertone. Such is the case for the #TheMatter trend that has been live since yesterday.

Apparently this trend seemed to have originated from a music video singer/songwriter: Zlatan put out. In the song’s lyrics he describes a bunch of hilarious issues across the country, some of which involves the recent controversies celebrities are involved in.

The Matter Trend are short funny and maybe made up stories of people getting into a predicament where friends and family have to interfere. To put things in context here are some tweets:

#settlematter

Choir mistress mistakenly send nude inside church group. Instead make she press "delete for everyone" she go press "delete for me only"

Na the matter we dey try settle since 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJPBB5ZwFA — Olamide (@or_lamide1) May 28, 2020

My friend was sent to court and the judge sentenced you to prison till Arsenal win champions league.😭😭🙆🙆🙆 na the matter we still dey settle.#settlematter — Engr. Bello👷 (@Bellodanjuma6) May 28, 2020

Husband dey complain say wife no Sabi fuck Gateman say na Lie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Na #TheMATTER we don dey try settle since o pic.twitter.com/yWWUaUkiyq — Dearest TroubleMaker 🇳🇬🇮🇳 (@DearOkeyzie) May 29, 2020

Housegirl say she no see Oga full nakedness say na half nakedness she see. Na #TheMATTER we dey settle since… pic.twitter.com/o8ppzUfKWo — ENIYANSORO🥋 (@iam_tallblaqboi) May 29, 2020

Me waking up to #TheMATTER on Twitter this morning. Dem never still settle all!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/J5NIyiwvZx — Raiden ☢️ (@lawflames) May 29, 2020

Of course some of our favorite celebrities were not exempted: