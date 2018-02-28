Get in here! Another Guinness World Record is about to be set in Nigeria

While we are still relishing our moment of glory in the eventuality that Nigeria’s Bobsled team made the country proud at the just concluded Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, another record is set to be broken and this time, it looks like it’s going to be more fun than you can imagine.

A record-breaking 2018 yeah?

The largest club DJ session relay involving 147 DJs was achieved by Stoney Roads in Sydney, Australia, on October 21, 2016, but a new Guinness World Records is about to be set.

Recall that in 2016 DJ Obi matched and surpassed the 200-hour-Guinness World Record for the longest marathon club DJ-ing set by Polish DJ, Norberto Loco.

Organised by Siglo Innovations and Concepts, 200 Nigerian DJs of various skills and ages will be performing for 600 minutes without dropping a beat on March 31st, starting 3:00pm in a nerve-breaking showcase tagged “DJ Mixathon”.

The Managing Director of Siglo Innovations, Olanrewaju Ojo said the idea is to give Nigerian DJs international recognition, considering “we break records in Nigeria, however, it does not get into the record books“.

Top DJs in Nigeria will be performing at the event nicknamed the ‘World’s Biggest Party’ and all of them will come from the Deejays Association Of Nigeria (DJAN).

Speaking further, Mr Ojo said, “We want to give you an experience you’ve never had before. The Lagos State Government is supporting the event; making sure traffic is controlled that day, as well as security“.

The party will hold at the Beach Front of Hard Rock Café and is relatively free – that’s after you get an invite/ticket.

Do you think this can achieved or it will be just another rowdy session?