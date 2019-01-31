Ghana’s New Tribe: The Future Awards Africa unveils 50 outstanding young Ghanaians

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has unveiled the coveted list of young Ghanaians with outstanding achievements in 2018.

The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young people aged 18 to 31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and innovation.

The recognition of Ghana’s New Tribe is part of the country by country awards series which focuses on finding bright spots across the continent and identifying the innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders who have built, or extended models of growth and change regardless.

Over the years, inspiring young Ghanaians such as Regina Agyare, Anne Amuzu, Sarkodie, Sangu Delle, Lily Kudzro, Rasheeda Mandeeya Yehuza, David Asiamah, and others have been nominated for the Awards. These are exceptional young people who understand that the future can only be shaped by ideas and secured by action.

The categories and honourees are:

LIST OF TFAA 2018 GHANA HONOUREES

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting

Helen Asante

Joseph, Otsiman

Kofi Siriboe

Naa Ashorkor

Maame Serwaah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy

Ametepey Emmanuel

Elijah Amoo Adoo

Jamal Musah

Sara Nana Yeboah

Alfred Nyasem

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture

Ababio Kwame

Adowarim, Lugu

Awim Peter

Abraham Nii Omani Quaye

Shadrack Frimpong

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Business

Adu Amani Vera

Emmanuel Nyame

Fatima N. Adamu

Yasmin Kumi

John Armah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action

Alhassan Ziblin

Deborah Ahenkorah

Edmund Duodu Atweri

Seth Kwame Boateng

Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah

Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Education

Freda Nyame

Divine Komla Kpe

Josephine, Marie Godwyll

Sylvanus Bedzrah

Tom Chris



The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion and Design

Papa Oppong

Akosua Afriyie-Kumi

Jermaine Asiedu

Steve French

Elisha Boie

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music

Dennis “Kidi” Dwamena

Richard “Fuse ODG” Abiona

Gregory “King Promise” Bortey

Kwame Eugene

Michael “Sarkodie” Addo

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology

Kofi Genfi and Nii Osae Dade

Prince Boadu

Raindolf Owusu

Isaac Sesi

Derick Omar

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year

Bernice Dapaah

Eric Vondee

Sean Drake

Audrey Esi Swatson

Alloysius Attah

Africa needs more active citizens making a marked difference for the development of the continent. We look forward to highlighting their achievements and measurable impact to serve as inspiration to others.

For more information, visit awards.thefutureafrica. com. Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on TFAA. The official hashtags are #GhanasNewTribe #TFAA.