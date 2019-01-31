Ghana’s New Tribe: The Future Awards Africa unveils 50 outstanding young Ghanaians

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has unveiled the coveted list of young Ghanaians with outstanding achievements in 2018.
The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young people aged 18 to 31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and innovation.
The recognition of Ghana’s New Tribe is part of the country by country awards series which focuses on finding bright spots across the continent and identifying the innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders who have built, or extended models of growth and change regardless.
Over the years, inspiring young Ghanaians such as Regina Agyare, Anne Amuzu, Sarkodie, Sangu Delle, Lily Kudzro, Rasheeda Mandeeya Yehuza, David Asiamah, and others have been nominated for the Awards. These are exceptional young people who understand that the future can only be shaped by ideas and secured by action.
The categories and honourees are:
LIST OF TFAA 2018 GHANA HONOUREES
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting
Helen Asante
Joseph, Otsiman
Kofi Siriboe
Naa Ashorkor
Maame Serwaah
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy
Ametepey Emmanuel
Elijah Amoo Adoo
Jamal Musah
Sara Nana Yeboah
Alfred Nyasem
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture
Ababio Kwame
Adowarim, Lugu
Awim Peter
Abraham Nii Omani Quaye
Shadrack Frimpong
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Business
Adu Amani Vera
Emmanuel Nyame
Fatima N. Adamu
Yasmin Kumi
John Armah
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action
Alhassan Ziblin
Deborah Ahenkorah
Edmund Duodu Atweri
Seth Kwame Boateng
Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Education
Freda Nyame
Divine Komla Kpe
Josephine, Marie Godwyll
Sylvanus Bedzrah
Tom Chris
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion and Design
Papa Oppong
Akosua Afriyie-Kumi
Jermaine Asiedu
Steve French
Elisha Boie
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music
Dennis “Kidi” Dwamena
Richard “Fuse ODG” Abiona
Gregory “King Promise” Bortey
Kwame Eugene
Michael “Sarkodie” Addo
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology
Kofi Genfi and Nii Osae Dade
Prince Boadu
Raindolf Owusu
Isaac Sesi
Derick Omar
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year
Bernice Dapaah
Eric Vondee
Sean Drake
Audrey Esi Swatson
Alloysius Attah
Africa needs more active citizens making a marked difference for the development of the continent. We look forward to highlighting their achievements and measurable impact to serve as inspiration to others.
