If given the opportunity, I will fight corruption like never before – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he would fight corruption heavily, if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.
Atiku said this during a facility tour of the new ultra-modern Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja on Monday.
“I would fight corruption like never before if he is given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country,” Atiku was quoted as saying.
The APC leader also challenged his political enemies to prove corrupt allegations frequently made against him.
He added that none of the accusations against him have been proven to be true.
Atiku said, “It is sickening to continue to regurgitate allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office.”
According to him, only people who are bereft of ideas about wealth creation, “always assume that a man cannot build himself without stealing.”
“People who are bereft of ideas about entrepreneurial spirit always think that everyone else is a thief just like them,” he added.
“Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities,” he was quoted as saying.
The former Vice President said he had a reminder beside his bed that he would quit the Nigerian Customs if he didn’t attained the leadership position at 40.
He challenged anybody who had evidence that he stole at the Customs or during his tenure as vice-president to confront him with evidence.
He said, “If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth.”
He added that his experience in the private and public sectors would help him fight corruption better.
“I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before.”
29 Comments
Aren’t these people tired of ruining this country for there personal gains.. Haba
All this mad and heartless men, generation of vipers, uncircumcise philitines will not leave nigeria alone.
Don’t worry the one you fought before you have tried let’s try biafara
Ole
Is possible, bc it takes a thief to catch a thief
The fight starts with you as corrupt as u are.. Comity for my face make I see road pass
You won’t be given the opportunity, so forget the issue.
same old story.
I believe you die my papa.
Mr desperado! As for me no chance to be given.
Don’t worry bro, we are doing it just fine.
Ole buruku
Thieves
Nevertheless still corruption is winning… Everyday.
Rather lik fighting ursef, not so? No chance!
story as corruption will go digital under atiku
Such opportunity will never near you. Corruption fighter
Who will give you opportunity?
Hummmmm
It is not possible for knife to cut itself
Father of corruption said he will fight corruption
Atiku the curruption fighter. …..
Wonder wonder!
I laugh oooo.