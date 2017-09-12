If given the opportunity, I will fight corruption like never before – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he would fight corruption heavily, if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.

Atiku said this during a facility tour of the new ultra-modern Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja on Monday.

“I would fight corruption like never before if he is given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country,” Atiku was quoted as saying.

The APC leader also challenged his political enemies to prove corrupt allegations frequently made against him.

He added that none of the accusations against him have been proven to be true.

Atiku said, “It is sickening to continue to regurgitate allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office.”

According to him, only people who are bereft of ideas about wealth creation, “always assume that a man cannot build himself without stealing.”

“People who are bereft of ideas about entrepreneurial spirit always think that everyone else is a thief just like them,” he added.

“Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities,” he was quoted as saying.

The former Vice President said he had a reminder beside his bed that he would quit the Nigerian Customs if he didn’t attained the leadership position at 40.

He challenged anybody who had evidence that he stole at the Customs or during his tenure as vice-president to confront him with evidence.

He said, “If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth.”

He added that his experience in the private and public sectors would help him fight corruption better.

“I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before.”