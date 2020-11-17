Glenfiddich: Reaching the top is just the beginning

Glenfiddich

William Grant, the man behind Glenfiddich, created a legacy we all know as the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky today. 

Reflecting on how the business came to be, and how far it has come from its early days, it’s clear to see that five generations of this family have taken inspiration from the founder’s legacy. Passion, boldness and determination are all characteristics that remain at the heart of what Glenfiddich represents to this day.

The brand encourages a way of life to inspire the maverick spirit distilled in every point of engagement with its consumers.

Glenfiddich Where Next is an ideology that explores the uncertainties and mastery, which comes with the journey to growth where reaching the top is just the beginning. Every success story is a tale of struggle and constant adaption; eventually, we arrive at the top where the only contender is you.
To see possibilities in a time of uncertainty and take the step to embrace the unknown. 

As Glenfiddich continues to celebrate and align with exemplary Maverick individuals in Nigeria and across the globe, we strive to bring together all those who have or dream of challenging the norm with the launch of our Where Next Campaign.

In the coming months, we will be unveiling some exceptional Maverick collaborators, and their stories at our Where Next Live series of events tagged the ‘Chronicles of Mavericks.’ Each series will enable our Maverick collaborators to deliver a powerful statement of embracing the unknown for meaningful growth – thus embodying the Where Next Stag story reflected through their own experiences. #GlenfiddichWhereNextLive

