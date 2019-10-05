October just got cooler! Save the date for the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night

Get ready for another Maverick experience, Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night is back on Oct 18th

The world’s most awarded single malt whiskey, Glenfiddich will host its long awaited Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night on October 18th at Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos

The line up includes stellar performers: Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, The Compozers, Lady Donli & Tay Iwar.

Look forward to a great night filled with experimental music and the world’s most awarded single malt whisky – Glenfiddich

Click here to buy your tickets https://events.nairabox.com/event/5d95b68d8ead0eec4d8b45d4 online.

You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly

