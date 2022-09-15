Google’s List of Most Popular Level-up Housemates #BBNaijaS7

Now in its seventh season, Big Brother Naija’s reality show BBNaija: Level Up, which premiered on July 23 and 24, 2022, is already exciting viewers with twists and mysteries.

People have also been using Google to find out more about their favorite housemates, the house, and where to watch the show. When the show started airing in July, 28 people were put into Level 1 and Level 2 houses to compete for the grand prize of 100 million Naira.

So far, there have been twelve evictions, two fake housemates leaving, and a housemate who was kicked out of the competition. Still, there is a lot of interest in the show, and there are certain housemates that people search for online more than others. This is true in different parts of the country.

Bella, Beauty, and Khalid are the most searched for, followed by Hermes, Daniella, and Amaka.

Bella is dating fellow housemate Sheggz, and she has been getting into fights with other housemates. She got a strike from Big Brother for disobedience and provocation, caused a stir with her cooking skills, and most recently got into a fight with fellow housemate and head of house (HOH) Phyna.

Beauty, who used to be Miss Nigeria, was also one of the most talked-about housemates on Big Brother Season 7. She was kicked off the show after only two weeks because she got into a fight with Groovy.

Khalid was the second level 2 housemate to be kicked out, and he was also a popular housemate because of his relationship with Daniella.

Overall, people have searched for Bella, Hermes, and Daniella the most, but Daniella has caused the biggest search spike so far.