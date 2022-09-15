Google’s List of Most Popular Level-up Housemates #BBNaijaS7

Now in its seventh season, Big Brother Naija’s reality show BBNaija: Level Up, which premiered on July 23 and 24, 2022, is already exciting viewers with twists and mysteries.

People have also been using Google to find out more about their favorite housemates, the house, and where to watch the show. When the show started airing in July, 28 people were put into Level 1 and Level 2 houses to compete for the grand prize of 100 million Naira.

So far, there have been twelve evictions, two fake housemates leaving, and a housemate who was kicked out of the competition. Still, there is a lot of interest in the show, and there are certain housemates that people search for online more than others. This is true in different parts of the country.

Bella, Beauty, and Khalid are the most searched for, followed by Hermes, Daniella, and Amaka.

Bella is dating fellow housemate Sheggz, and she has been getting into fights with other housemates. She got a strike from Big Brother for disobedience and provocation, caused a stir with her cooking skills, and most recently got into a fight with fellow housemate and head of house (HOH) Phyna.

Beauty, who used to be Miss Nigeria, was also one of the most talked-about housemates on Big Brother Season 7. She was kicked off the show after only two weeks because she got into a fight with Groovy.

Khalid was the second level 2 housemate to be kicked out, and he was also a popular housemate because of his relationship with Daniella.

Overall, people have searched for Bella, Hermes, and Daniella the most, but Daniella has caused the biggest search spike so far.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 13, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Ikoyi up for eviction in Penultimate Nominations of the Season #BBNaijaS7

As the Big Brother Level Up Season comes to a close, everything is coming down to the last few days. ...

YNaija September 12, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 7 Live Eviction Show, New Twist Explained, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 10, 2022

Phyna becomes first housemate to have a verified Instagram account #BBNaijaS7

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, is the first female housemate to get verification ...

YNaija September 9, 2022

The ‘Shella’ ship appears to be on the mend #BBNaijaS7

The Level Up House’s fastest ship to sail was the Shella ship, as the two quickly drew close to one another. ...

YNaija September 8, 2022

Big Sheggz in the mud #BBNaijaS7

Why do the Level-up Big Brother housemates keep clashing over food? Today’s episode involved the troubled couple, Bella and Sheggz, ...

YNaija September 7, 2022

Is the Groovy and Phyna ship sinking? #BBNaijaS7

After revealing to Bella and Chizzy that she is tired of being the first to apologize for any mistakes they ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail