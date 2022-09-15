King Charles will improve ties with Nigeria – Deputy British High Commissioner

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, who is the deputy British high commissioner in Nigeria, says that King Charles III will make the relationship between the UK and Nigeria even stronger.

Llewellyn-Jones said this on Tuesday at a news conference. This was after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 and the new King, Charles III, took the throne.

He said that King Charles III was personally interested in Nigeria and that he and the Queen both cared a lot about the country.

“The king had visited Nigeria four times since 1990 with his recent visit coming in 2018 and this showed that he has a strong relationship with Nigeria personally.

“During his last visit, he personally enjoyed the visit as he met with different people from the youths to traditional rulers.

“It is important to note that the relationship between the UK and Nigeria has been great and King Charles III will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries.

“There are Africans in the cabinet of the UK noticeably, a Nigerian is the secretary of state for International trade, so this will further expand our relationship in terms of economy and volume of trade,” he said.

Llewellyn-Jones said, “the King would bring something different and new”, adding, ”every monarch has his own ways of operating.

“King Charles waited for a long time and during that time, he understudied the queen and I’m sure he learnt a lot from her and he would continue with that.

“Every monarch brings something fresh to the role and he would make fresh light to the commonwealth,” he said.

Llewellyn-Jones stated that the commission in Lagos would not attend the funeral in the United Kingdom, but would closely monitor it.

He also said that everyone in West Africa would be able to watch the funeral on TV.